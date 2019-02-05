Oakland County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who tried to sexually assault a woman Sunday night, officials said. (Photo: .)

Pontiac — Deputies from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office are searching for a man after a report of an attempted sexually assault Sunday night, officials said.

Deputies were called at about 8 p.m. Sunday to the 100 block of Dwight Avenue in Pontiac to respond to a report of an attempted assault of a woman.

They arrived and the woman, who had called 911, told deputies she was walking near the intersection of North Perry Street and Joslyn Road when she was grabbed by an unknown male.

She said the man dragged her into a vacant field and then partially pulled her pants down.

Police said the 22-year-old Pontiac woman told investigators she kicked the man in the knee while he was in the process of lowering his pants. She then screamed and fled through the field, according to authorities.

Deputies dispatched a canine unit, which was not able to track the suspect.

The victim told deputies she didn't get a good look at the suspect, but said he was about 30 years old.

