South Lyon — A South Lyon High School student was arraigned Tuesday after he hid a knife on school property, authorities said.

Ethan James Smith, 17, is charged with misdemeanor possession of a weapon in a weapon-free school zone and was arraigned in 52-1 District Court in Novi. He was given a $25,000 bond.

Ethan James Smith (Photo: OCSO)

A deputy with the Oakland County Sheriff's Department responded to South Lyon High School at noon on Monday after being notified by the assistant principal that a student may have had a weapon inside the school.

The assistant principal was notified by a youth assistance caseworker that Smith, a junior at the high school, had brought a knife to school.

Deputies said the Smith admitted to both the assistant principal and the caseworker that he had brought the knife to school to protect himself from another student.

Smith claimed that he had been threatened by another student on Feb. 1. Afterward, he hid the knife inside one of the classrooms for his protection, officials said.

A school officer found the knife in the classroom and it was taken into evidence. Smith was arrested and taken to Oakland County Jail.

Should Smith post bond, he is required to wear a GPS tether. He will not return to the school until after his next court date at 9 a.m. on Feb. 20 and he is to have no contact with the unnamed student.

