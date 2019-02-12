Oakland County Sheriff logo (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Pontiac — Oakland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of a 10-month-old boy, officials said Tuesday.

Deputies and Waterford Township firefighters were called at about 4 p.m. Monday to a home on E. Columbia Avenue to respond to a report of a young child who was not breathing.

Paramedics were administering CPR to the child when the deputies arrived, according to authorities.

The baby was taken to a hospital where he was declared deceased. Authorities said they have notified Child Protective Services about the child's death.

Deputies spoke to the child's mother and she told them she had put the baby down for a nap in his crib at about 2 p.m. She went to check on him later and found that he wasn't breathing, officials said.

A preliminary investigation found the child's body showed no signs of trauma and foul play is not suspected, authorities said. They also said detectives found a heavy blanket and pillow in the crib.

The Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office has conducted an autopsy on the child, but the cause of death is pending a toxicology report.

