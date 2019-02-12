Buy Photo Icicles hang on a shopping cart return sign at the Meijer superstore along 8 Mile Road in Detroit on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

All lanes of northbound Interstate 75 have reopened at Eight Mile Tuesday morning after flooding made the roadway impassable for about an hour, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.

The closure took place early in the 10 a.m. hour, and the cause is being investigated, Diane Cross, a spokeswoman for MDOT, said.

Craig Bryson, a spokesman for the Road Commission for Oakland County, said the culprit was ice and slush covering catch basins that handle runoff. Crews were "blading off" that ice on both the I-75 and I-696 corridors, he said.

By the 11 a.m. hour, the flooding issue was resolved and the freeway was again open to thru traffic, MDOT said.

On I-275 in Wayne County, a downed power line closed the northbound freeway at I-94, including the exit for about 2 ½ hours, MDOT said

Commuters on WB I-94 after Outer Drive and I-696 near Bermuda also dealt with flooding on the roadway throughout Tuesday morning, with MDOT later reporting those areas were also reopened.

