Milford — Police are investigating a Tuesday fatal car crash that claimed the life of a 29-year-old Commerce Township woman, officials said.

The crash happened at about 2 p.m. Tuesday on General Motors Road near Martindale Road, authorities said. Police were called to the area to respond to a report of a crash involving two vehicles.

Officials said a preliminary investigation shows a subcompact vehicle was traveling west on General Motors Road when the female driver lost control. The vehicle crossed the center line and slid sideways before colliding with an eastbound vehicle.

Medics arrived and found the driver of the westbound vehicle unresponsive and she was taken to a hospital in Novi. Doctors later pronounced her deceased.

The other vehicle's driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was also taken to a hospital.

Investigators said it doesn't appear that alcohol was a factor, but speed and the weather conditions likely played a part in in the crash.

“This is a sad reminder how important it is for drivers to slow down and drive to the weather and roadway conditions,” Milford Police Chief Thomas Lindberg said in a statement. “With more weather yet to arrive please slow down and help your first responders and road crews keep you safe.”

