James Yun, 36, has been charged with human trafficking. (Photo11: Madison Heights Police Department)

A 36-year-old man has been charged in the alleged human trafficking of a Chinese citizen, Madison Heights police announced Friday.

Officers in the department's Special Investigations Unit arrested James Yun on Tuesday at a Days Inn Hotel on 14 Mile.

Authorities identified the victim as a 33-year-old in the United States on a visa. Other details about the case and arrest were not released.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office charged Yun with transporting a person for and accepting earnings from prostitution, both 20-year felonies; human trafficking/forced labor, a 10-year felony; and keeping a house of prostitution, a five-year felony.

Yun was arraigned Friday in Madison Heights' 43rd District Court. Bond was set at $250,000. Yun also was ordered to surrender all passports, wear a GPS tether, stay in the state and not have any contact with his victim.

