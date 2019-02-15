Man charged in Madison Heights human trafficking case
A 36-year-old man has been charged in the alleged human trafficking of a Chinese citizen, Madison Heights police announced Friday.
Officers in the department's Special Investigations Unit arrested James Yun on Tuesday at a Days Inn Hotel on 14 Mile.
Authorities identified the victim as a 33-year-old in the United States on a visa. Other details about the case and arrest were not released.
The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office charged Yun with transporting a person for and accepting earnings from prostitution, both 20-year felonies; human trafficking/forced labor, a 10-year felony; and keeping a house of prostitution, a five-year felony.
Yun was arraigned Friday in Madison Heights' 43rd District Court. Bond was set at $250,000. Yun also was ordered to surrender all passports, wear a GPS tether, stay in the state and not have any contact with his victim.
