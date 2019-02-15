Kevin Patrick Watson Jr. (Photo11: Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors)

Toxicology reports determined Friday a White Lake mother and son overdosed in what police said was a murder-suicide.

White Lake police received a request for a wellness check on Dec. 27 from a neighbor who had not heard from the mother in a few days.

When officers arrived at the home after 8 p.m., they found the woman — identified as Kathryn Watson, 53 — lying in a fetal position on the bathroom floor.

They also found her son, Kevin Watson, 25, unresponsive in the bedroom.

Oakland County Medical Examiners determined that the Watsons overdosed on prescription medication.

Police said the son was dead more than a day prior to the mother and it was determined that the mother likely gave him the medication.

Police said the last activity that could be traced back to them was a receipt from a local shopping store on Christmas Eve, likely from Kathryn Watson after her son had overdosed.

When officers first responded they said they found no forced entry to the home or notes left behind.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/02/15/son-mother-overdose-white-lake-murder-suicide/2883028002/