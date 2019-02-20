Amos (Photo11: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Pontiac — Authorities have arrested a man suspected of injuring a 12-year-old Pontiac boy in a hit-and-run crash in January, officials said.

Dominique Antonio Amos has been apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Peoria, Ill., in connection with the Jan. 7 incident, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Amos will likely be charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident, resulting in serious impairment or death, a five-year felony, and operating a vehicle with a suspended license, a 93-day misdemeanor, officials said.

They also said he is being held in Illinois and awaiting extradition to Pontiac to be arraigned on the charges.

Meanwhile, the victim, Christian Castle, is home recovering, authorities said.

Police said Castle was trying to cross Baldwin near Garner on his bicycle at about 4 p.m. when a northbound 1996 Ford Econoline van struck him.

More: Bicyclist, 12, hurt in Pontiac hit-and-run

Paramedics rushed the boy, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital. He was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak where he was listed in critical condition.

The Ford van was later found abandoned several blocks away on Pingree Street, police said.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/02/20/man-arrested-january-hit-and-run-child-bicycle-pontiac/2928608002/