Milford — All lanes of eastbound Interstate 96 at Milford Road and all lanes of northbound Interstate 75 at Rochester Road are closed, officials said.

Interstate 96 in Milford is closed due to a vehicle fire and I-75 is closed at Rochester Road due to a crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Traffic in both areas is backed up and motorists are urged to use caution.

