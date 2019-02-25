A worker at Jax Kar Wash in Troy died and another was injured after a truck in the automated wash area struck them Monday afternoon, police said. (Photo11: Google)

Troy — A worker at Jax Kar Wash in Troy died Monday afternoon and another was injured after a driver in a truck in the automated wash area struck them, police said.

Investigators learned a Ford F-150 came off the automated wash area at the business in the 2800 block of West Maple at about 1 p.m. and hit the two employees near the exit.

Both workers were taken to Royal Oak Beaumont, where one was pronounced dead. That person's name has not been released pending notification of kin, Troy police said in a statement.

The car wash acknowledged the crash on Twitter

"Today there was an unfortunate accident where a customer who was driving a pick-up truck hit two of our Team Members," car wash officials posted on Twitter. "We are told by EMS that one has minor injuries and is receiving treatment now. It is with deep sadness that we just learned...the other gentleman, who was a dedicated member of the crew, did not survive.

"Our team at Troy will miss him tremendously. Our crew is quite shaken, so we won't be opening back up today."

Police said a worker was being treated for injuries.

The driver, identified as a 64-year-old man from Rochester, was not injured.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

"There is no indication that the car wash malfunctioned, however, more information on the cause of the crash will be released as available," police said.

