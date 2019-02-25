Oakland County Sheriff logo (Photo11: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Commerce Township — Oakland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a possible Sunday evening homicide-suicide in Commerce Township.

According to a preliminary investigation, it appears a 55-year-old Commerce Township man shot and killed his 49-year-old wife and then committed suicide by taking an overdose of pills, according to authorities.

Officials said a man drove to the substation of the sheriff's office in the township at about 6:14 p.m. Sunday and told a deputy he received an email from a friend that said he was suicidal.

Based on the report, deputies went to the friend's home in the 3000 block of Timberlake Drive near West Oakley Park and South Commerce roads and were unable to make contact with him.

Deputies forced their way into the home's garage and found an unoccupied vehicle running, authorities said.

They then entered the home and searched the first floor. In the home's master suite, deputies found a woman with a gunshot wound to her head lying on the floor, police said. They found a man lying on the floor of the bathroom adjacent to the bedroom. Deputies also recovered a 9mm handgun from the bedroom's closet.

Investigators said they have learned from witnesses the couple was having marital issues.

An autopsy is pending, officials also said.

