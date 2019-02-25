Matthew Alain Dimitre, 36, was arraigned Friday. He was held on a $5 million bond. (Photo11: Michigan State Police)

A Hazel Park man has been charged with producing and distributing child

sexually abusive material, authorities announced Monday.

An investigation was launched this month after authorities learned Matthew Alain Dimitre, 36, had been sharing child sexually abusive material online. The Michigan State Police and Michigan Attorney General’s Office did not release other details.

The probe led to the use of a search warrant at his home, where he was arrested.

Dimitre was arraigned Friday at 43rd District Court on two counts of production of child sexually abusive material, two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, and seven counts of distribution of child sexually abusive material.

He was held on a $5 million bond.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/02/25/hazel-park-man-charged-producing-child-sexually-abusive-material/2985549002/