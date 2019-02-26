Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Authorities battle Auburn Hills fire
Officials said fire is at a plastics and cardboard storage area at a business near I-75 and University.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Authorities battle Auburn Hills fire
Auburn Hills — Firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze in a storage area for plastics and cardboard, officials said.
The fire is located at a business at 2700 High Meadow near Interstate 75 and University Drive, according to Auburn Hills Police.
Officials urge people to avoid the area because they have shut down the road near the business.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/02/26/authorities-battle-auburn-hills-fire/2990471002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.