Firefighters are battling a blaze at 2700 High Meadow Circle in Auburn Hills. (Photo11: Auburn Hills Police Department)

Auburn Hills — Firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze in a storage area for plastics and cardboard, officials said.

The fire is located at a business at 2700 High Meadow near Interstate 75 and University Drive, according to Auburn Hills Police.

Officials urge people to avoid the area because they have shut down the road near the business.

