Najib (Photo11: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Royal Oak — A Sterling Heights man is accused of intentionally striking pedestrians with a car in Royal Oak on Saturday, police said.

Manhal Najib, 28, has been charged with several crimes, including:

Two counts of felonious assault with a motor vehicle, a 4-year felony;

Two counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident, a 1-year misdemeanor;

One count of failure to stop after a collision, a 90-day misdemeanor;

One count of failure to report an accident, also a 90-day misdemeanor.

Najib was arraigned on the charges Monday in 44th District Court. A magistrate ordered him held on a $250,000 bond and scheduled his next court appearance for March 5.

Najib has a history of previous crimes that include aggravated assault, domestic assault, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, attempted maintenance of a drug house, failure to obey a traffic order, and misdemeanor attempted larceny in a building, police said.

Officials said Saturday's incident happened at about 1:53 a.m. in the area of Fifth and Main street.

Police officers were flagged down about a disorderly group outside of a bar, according to authorities. They learned that two people had been struck by a vehicle.

Medics were summoned and the officers searched for the vehicle and began an investigation, police said.

Witnesses told police there was a fight between two groups of people earlier inside the basement of the Jolly Pumpkin, 419 S. Main. Security removed the groups from the club and a man with one of the groups got into a gold or tan Buick Rendezvous. The man was described as a white male in his 20s, about 5-foot-8-inches tall, 170 pounds with dark hair and a beard. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and a gray jacket.

Police also said the vehicle appeared to intentionally strike a female victim, turn, and then strike a male victim. The vehicle also struck two signs and a parked vehicle before the driver then backed over the male victim again before fleeing the area, police said.

The two victims were taken to a hospital where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Late Saturday night, two Royal Oak Police officers who were on patrol in the area of Main and University streets when they saw a vehicle matching the description of the one suspected of striking the two pedestrians.

The officers stopped the vehicle and spoke to its driver, who resembled the description of the suspect in the crash with the pedestrians, authorities said. He had trimmed his beard but was wearing the jacket described by witnesses, police said.

His vehicle had some signs of damage and repair, officials said. The officers took the man into custody and impounded his vehicle. A passenger in the vehicle was also arrested after police learned he was wanted on a felony warrant.

Police continue to investigate and anyone with information about the incident should call the Royal Oak Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at (248) 246-3456.

