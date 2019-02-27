MSP: 1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Groveland Twp.
Groveland Township — Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal Tuesday night single-vehicle crash, officials said.
They said a 23-year-old Clarkston man who was a passenger in the vehicle was killed in the crash.
According to a preliminary investigation, the crash happened at about 8:25 p.m. Tuesday on Grange Hall Road at Foxwood Trail. Troopers believe a 2003 Chevrolet was traveling on Grange Hall Road at a high speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and struck a tree, authorities said.
Officials said troopers arrived and found the vehicle's driver conscious at the scene and calling for help. He was taken to a hospital in Flint with unknown injuries.
The passenger was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extracted by Groveland Township firefighters, police said. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Investigators said it is unknown if if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
