Pontiac — Nathaniel Abraham, one of the youngest people in Michigan to be charged with murder as an adult, is back in jail.

Abraham, 33, is in the Oakland County Jail on a drug charge, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. He was booked Thursday on a charge of selling a controlled substance/amphetamine.

The charges brought Friday are the latest in a long list of legal troubles for Abraham, who made national headlines in 1997, when at age 11 he fatally shot 18-year-old Ronnie Green in the head with a stolen .22-caliber rifle.

An Oakland County judge sentenced Abraham, who was in the sixth grade at the time, for second-degree murder as a juvenile. He was released from prison in 2007 at age 21.

In 2008, Abraham was caught dealing ecstasy pills from the trunk of his car. He was found guilty and sent back to prison to serve a 4- 20-year sentence. While in prison, Abraham was accused of assaulting two corrections officers in Adrian. He was released from parole in June 2018.

In August, he was charged with assaulting a police officer in Pontiac after fighting with sheriff's deputies and resisting arrest. Deputies were looking for Abraham because he failed to turn himself in at 50th District Court to be arraigned on an indecent exposure charge.

Deputies said they were forced to use a Taser to take him into custody because he struck them.

He was charged with assaulting/resisting a police officer causing injury, a four-year felony; and two counts of felony assault/resisting a police officer, which each carry two-year prison terms.

The case is still pending in Oakland County Circuit Court and last month a judge ordered a forensic examination and scheduled a pretrial conference for April 9.

