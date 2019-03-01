Pontiac — A 42-year-old Pontiac man is in jail after allegedly using a gun to confront a DTE Energy worker, who was sent to cut off an illegal electrical hook-up, officials said Friday.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened at about noon Thursday in the 900 block of Dewey Street in Pontiac.

A 67-year-old DTE Energy worker, who was in uniform, had gone to a home to disconnect the illegal hook-up, authorities said. He tried to contact the homeowner by knocking on the door, but there was no response.

Police said the man then went to the electrical box attached to the home to disconnect it when a man came of the house, pointed a gun at him and demanded to know why he was there.

The worker answered the man, who then lowered the gun and returned into the house, according to the sheriff's office. The utility worker left the property and called police.

Deputies arrived and spoke to the home's owner, who told them he thought someone was trying to break in, officials said. He said once he learned what was going on, he went back inside his home, according to police.

They then asked the man for permission to enter the home and retrieve the gun, which the homeowner gave. He also told them the gun was lying on a bed.

After deputies entered and retrieved the gun, they saw what appeared to be cocaine in plain view, along with a measuring scale and narcotic paraphernalia next to it, police said.

They also found a second handgun.

Police arrested the homeowner and confiscated the guns, the cocaine and the scale.

Officials said the suspected drugs have been sent to a lab to be analyzed and charges against the homeowner are pending.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/03/01/pontiac-man-accused-using-gun-threaten-utility-worker/3028022002/