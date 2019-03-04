Oakland County Sheriff logo (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Pontiac — Oakland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating how a 3-month-old girl wound up in critical but stable condition at a hospital, officials said Monday.

Deputies were notified last Wednesday by Detroit Police officers about the girl's injuries after she was transferred from a hospital in Pontiac to Children's Hospital in Detroit, according to authorities.

She was moved to the hospital because of life-threatening injuries, including a closed head injury and several broken ribs, officials said.

A preliminary investigation found the baby was in the care of her father, who lives in the 800 block of Cottage Street in Pontiac.

