Novi — A 29-year-old Novi man who was found dead in a yard on 13 Mile Sunday night died of hypothermia, police said.

The man's body was found about 5:30 p.m. on the 42000 block of 13 Mile, said Sgt. Kevin Gilmore, a Novi detective. That's east of Novi Road.

Police are not yet releasing the victim's identity, Gilmore said.

