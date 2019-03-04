Man, 29, dies of hypothermia in Novi
Novi — A 29-year-old Novi man who was found dead in a yard on 13 Mile Sunday night died of hypothermia, police said.
The man's body was found about 5:30 p.m. on the 42000 block of 13 Mile, said Sgt. Kevin Gilmore, a Novi detective. That's east of Novi Road.
Police are not yet releasing the victim's identity, Gilmore said.
