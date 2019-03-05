Floyd Galloway (Photo: Livonia Police Department)

Lansing — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced a murder charge Tuesday against a 32-year-old man suspected in the disappearance of Danielle Stislicki.

A charge of premeditated first-degree murder was filed Monday in 47th District Court in Farmington Hills against Floyd Russell Galloway, according to online court records. He's to be arraigned at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in 47th District Court in Farmington Hills.

"I am committed to all of you, we are obviously going to be prosecuting your daughter's killer and we will not rest until she gets the justice she deserves," Nessel said at a news conference that included Stislicki's parents and sisters.

"We are all here today for them. ... This young woman had everything to live for," Nessel said.

Stislicki, of Farmington Hills, disappeared Dec. 2, 2016. She was last seen leaving her office at MetLife in Southfield.

The 28-year-old who went by "Dani" had plans to meet a friend for dinner that evening but never showed up. The next day, Stislicki's locked vehicle was found parked outside her apartment complex with her purse inside.

"Right from the start, we knew something was wrong," Farmington Hills Police Chief Chuck Nebus said.

"Danielle always was and is a kind soul. We know she is no longer with us but she is still missing," said Ann Stislicki, the missing woman's mother.

Nessel said she asked Farmington Hills detectives to meet with her in January after she took office to discuss the case.

“I was familiar with Danielle’s case and wanted to know what evidence existed, what the status of the investigation was, and what I could do to help,” said Nessel. “That’s why I reached out to the Farmington Hills Police Department and asked them to present the evidence compiled on the case. They did an outstanding job on a very challenging investigation.”

Those challenges included "… a murder without the victim's body, no known witnesses to the murder, the killer’s attempt to conceal the crime, and the unusual number of jurisdictions where parts of the crime occurred,” Nebus said.

Galloway, of Berkley, is a former security guard for the company that previously provided security at the building in Southfield where Stislicki was employed.

In June 2017, Galloway was charged in the Sept. 4, 2016, attempted sexual assault of a 28-year-old woman jogging in Edward Hines Park near Levan Road in Livonia.

The victim told police she was grabbed from behind, dragged down an embankment while being punched and choked to the point of losing consciousness. Police also said the suspect demanded sex while he attacked her. She fought back and the man ran off. She was able to flag down a car before contacting police, according to authorities.

At that time Galloway was charged in the attack on the jogger, police confirmed they had interviewed Galloway in connection with Stislicki's disappearance and said they had issued more than 60 search warrants for structures, cars and electronic data in the case.

Galloway of Berkley pleaded guilty to the Hines Park assault in November 2017. He is serving a 16-35 year sentence at Alger Correctional Facility in Munising on kidnapping and assault charges in relation to the incident, according to Michigan Department of Corrections Records.

