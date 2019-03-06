Single-car crash in Troy claims Rochester Hills man's life
Troy — Police are investigating a single-car crash that resulted in the death of a 23-year-old Rochester Hills man, officials said Wednesday.
The crash happened at about 4 a.m. Wednesday on northbound Interstate 75 near the Rochester Road exit, according to authorities. The ramp to Rochester Road from I-75 northbound was closed for about two hours as police investigated.
Police have identified the victim as Joseph Adam Zelinski.
According to a preliminary investigation, Zelinski lost control of his black 2006 Ford Fusion, which went off the exit ramp and struck a light pole.
Officials said Zelinski was alone in the car and no other vehicles were involved.
Firefighters extracted Zelinski from his vehicle and he was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said. It was unknown if he was wearing a seat belt.
Anyone with information about the crash should call the Troy Police Department Traffic Safety Unit at (248) 524-3477.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.