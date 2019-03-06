Buy Photo File photo (Photo: The Detroit News)

Troy — Police are investigating a single-car crash that resulted in the death of a 23-year-old Rochester Hills man, officials said Wednesday.

The crash happened at about 4 a.m. Wednesday on northbound Interstate 75 near the Rochester Road exit, according to authorities. The ramp to Rochester Road from I-75 northbound was closed for about two hours as police investigated.

Police have identified the victim as Joseph Adam Zelinski.

According to a preliminary investigation, Zelinski lost control of his black 2006 Ford Fusion, which went off the exit ramp and struck a light pole.

Officials said Zelinski was alone in the car and no other vehicles were involved.

Firefighters extracted Zelinski from his vehicle and he was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said. It was unknown if he was wearing a seat belt.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Troy Police Department Traffic Safety Unit at (248) 524-3477.

