All lanes of southbound Lodge Freeway reopened at 10 Mile in Southfield near midnight Thursday after crews tended to the aftermath of a car crash, the Michigan Department of Transportation reported.

The crash was reported about 10 p.m. and initially closed all lanes, the department said on its Twitter page.

Fox 2 reported a car had struck a concrete barrier.

The center lane, right lane and right shoulder of the Lodge were closed after 11 p.m. Thursday and reopened by midnight, MDOT said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/03/07/crash-closes-2-lanes-sb-lodge-10-mile-southfield/3100877002/