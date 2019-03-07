SB Lodge at 10 Mile in Southfield reopens after crash
All lanes of southbound Lodge Freeway reopened at 10 Mile in Southfield near midnight Thursday after crews tended to the aftermath of a car crash, the Michigan Department of Transportation reported.
The crash was reported about 10 p.m. and initially closed all lanes, the department said on its Twitter page.
Fox 2 reported a car had struck a concrete barrier.
The center lane, right lane and right shoulder of the Lodge were closed after 11 p.m. Thursday and reopened by midnight, MDOT said.
