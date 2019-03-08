Michigan State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash Thursday on the Lodge Freeway in which the driver was ejected from the car. (Photo: Twitter)

Southfield — A woman is in critical condition after she being ejected from a vehicle involved in a crash Thursday night, according to Michigan State Police.

The single-vehicle crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. on the Lodge Freeway near Mount Vernon Street in Southfield, officials said. Michigan State Police continue to investigate.

Troopers responded to calls about the crash and began an investigation. They determined the driver of the vehicle, a 31-year-old woman, lost control of her 2005 Kia and crashed into the median, authorities said.

She was ejected onto the freeway by the crash, police said. Medics transported her to a hospital.

Troopers said because they found an open bottle of alcohol inside the vehicle, they had blood drawn from the woman for an alcohol test, officials said.

They also determined the woman was not wearing a seat belt.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/03/08/woman-ejected-car-crash-lodge-freeway/3102428002/