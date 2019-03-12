Oakland County Sheriff's officials are investigating the death of a 2-month-old girl found unresponsive at her home in Pontiac on Monday (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Oakland County Sheriff's officials are investigating the death of a 2-month-old girl found unresponsive at her home in Pontiac on Monday.

Sheriff's deputies and the Waterford Regional Fire Department were called to the 100 block of Starlite Lane about 11:20 a.m. after a man reported that his daughter was not breathing, investigators said in a statement.

Paramedics from Star EMS performed CPR while transporting the infant to the McLaren-Oakland Hospital emergency room but she was pronounced dead, according to the release.

The baby's father told detectives he had moved the girl from her crib to sleep in his bed but she was "cold to the touch" and not moving when he woke up, county officials said.

The Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office has conducted an autopsy. The toxicology results are pending.





