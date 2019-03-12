Troy Police vehicle (Photo: Troy Police Department)

Troy — Police are investigating reports of shots fired in the area of Livernois and Wattles, officials said.

Sgt. Meghan Lehman, spokeswoman for the department, said the shots were reported at about 9 a.m. and were said to have come from northeast of the area.

"We've been searching for the source for about an hour," she said Tuesday. "We've also had a helicopter from the county up there, but we haven't located any shooters, evidence of gunshots or anything suspicious."

Lehman said there are several wooded areas near the intersection and hunting may be a possibility.

Anyone who heard the shots or has information about them should call Troy Police at (248) 524-3477.

