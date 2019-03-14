Buy Photo Unpredictable March weather has forced the Michigan Department of Transportation to again delay the start of the next phase of the Interstate 75 modernization project. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Unpredictable March weather has forced the Michigan Department of Transportation to again delay the start of the next phase of the Interstate 75 modernization project.

The project is aiming to rebuild more than eight miles of highway between Coolidge Highway and 13 Mile.

This phase of the $224 million construction project is expected to begin Friday after 9 a.m. when crews start to close ramps on southbound I-75. These ramps will remain closed for the duration of the construction season:

SB I-75 Entrance Ramp from EB Big Beaver

SB I-75 Entrance Ramp from WB Big Beaver

SB I-75 Entrance Ramp from Rochester Road

SB I-75 Exit Ramp to Eastbound 14 Mile

On Saturday, March 16, starting at about 8:30 a.m., two lanes of southbound I-75 traffic will be shifted to the right using the shoulder as a travel lane. This shift will remain in place during the construction season and keeps two lanes open on the freeway, MDOT said.

On Monday, March 18, crews will start closing the northbound lanes and ramps. This includes:

NB I-75 Exit Ramp to WB Big Beaver

Closing the right lane of NB I-75 at Big Beaver

Closing the left lane of NB I-75 at Coolidge

"Again, we continue to apologize for these last minute changes, due to the erratic March/Spring weather season, as we are trying to deliver this project and provide you the most up to date and accurate information," MDOT said in a statement.

The project also includes improving 18 structures, upgrading drainage, constructing community-developed aesthetics and noise walls and adding in high-occupancy vehicle lanes between Coolidge and 13 Mile. Interested parties can follow the progress at modernize75.com.

