State health officials have confirmed a case of travel-related measles in Oakland County.

The case involved someone visiting from Israel after a stay in New York, the Oakland County Health Division said Wednesday.

Potential exposures also may have occurred daily from March 6-13 at the following locations:

• One Stop Kosher Market, 25155 Greenfield Road, Southfield

• Ahavas Olam Torah Center, 15620 W. 10 Mile, Southfield

• Congregation Yagdil Torah, 17100 W. 10 Mile, Southfield

• Zeshiva Gedolah of Greater Detroit, 24600 Greenfield, Oak Park

• Kollel Institute of Greater Detroit, 15230 Lincoln Street, Oak Park

Residents also may have been exposed if they were at Lincoln Liquor & Rx, 25901 Coolidge Highway, Oak Park from 12:20-2:45 p.m. last Friday and Jerusalem Pizza, 26025 Greenfield Road in Southfield from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, the health division said.

Measles is spread by direct person-to-person contact and through the air by a contagious person sneezing or coughing. The virus can live for up to two hours in the air where the infected person coughed or sneezed.

Anyone who might have been exposed is advised to watch for symptoms, which usually begin seven to 14 days after exposure but can appear up to 21 days later, county officials said.

The symptoms can include a high fever; cough; runny nose; red or watery eyes; tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums, and roof of the mouth; and a rash that is red, raised and blotchy starting on the face and spreading to the trunk, arms and legs.

"Measles is a highly contagious respiratory infection," said Dr. Russell Faust, medical director for the Oakland County Health Division. "Immunizations are the best way to protect our families and communities from vaccine-preventable diseases like measles, particularly in light of recent outbreaks nationally and worldwide."

The MMR vaccine is available through some health providers, Oakland County Health Division offices in Southfield and Pontiac and pharmacies.

For information, go to www.oakgov.com/health or talk to a nurse on call at 800-848- 5533, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

