Bloomfield Township — Police are trying to pick up the scent of a man who keeps stealing cologne from the Target store on Telegraph Road.

The thief has a preference for Diesel, police said, and has stolen one or two bottles on five separate visits to the Bloomfield Hills store between Feb. 28 and March 14. They said he walks directly to the cologne aisle, helps himself and leaves.

Diesel is priced at $44.99 per 2.5-ounce bottle at target.com. The man has stolen more than $400 worth, police said, and anyone who can help them sniff out the perpetrator is asked to call (248) 433-7755.

The Diesel line, according to the company's website, include fragrances called "Only the Brave" and "Bad."

