Royal Oak — A 69-year-old man who died Sunday night after crashing his SUV into a home in Royal Oak may have been having a medical emergency, police said.

The crash took place just before 8 p.m. in the area of Lloyd and Woodland, said Lt. Keith Spencer, a spokesman for the Royal Oak Police Department. That's north of 12 Mile and east of Woodward.

Police arrived at the house to find the small SUV turned on its side.

Officers pulled the man out and medics took him to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital, but he died.

Police believe the driver had a "medical episode" before the crash, Spencer said. Witnesses reported seeing his vehicle "driving erratically, but slowly" before it hit the home.

No one inside the home was injured, and the property damage is believed to be "relatively minor," Spencer said.

