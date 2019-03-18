Police: Woman slain in murder-attempted suicide in Waterford
Waterford Township — A 56-year-old woman died Sunday night in Waterford, and her 71-year-old husband was arrested after overdosing in what police call a murder/attempted suicide.
Waterford police went to the victim's home on Lockwood for a welfare check at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The woman hadn't shown up to work that day.
Police arrived to find the victim dead, having suffered blunt force trauma. Officers found her husband unconscious from what police believe was an attempted overdose.
In a statement, Waterford police say the woman's death "was not a random crime."
