An aerial view of Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak. Beaumont Hospital is requesting state approval to build a ninth hospital in Oxford. (Photo: Detroit News file)

Beaumont Health is requesting approval from the state of Michigan to build a 117-bed hospital in Oxford at a cost of $140 million. It would be the ninth hospital in the Beaumont system.

A September state review of the hospital beds in Michigan identified the village in northeast Oakland County as a "limited access area" community, which means it does not have enough beds to meet the future needs of local residents within a 30-minute driving distance.

“When the state identified a need for health care in Oxford, we stepped up to fill the gap,” Beaumont Health CEO John Fox said in a statement. “We are always looking for ways to expand our commitment to serving our region and provide care close to where our patients live.”

Beaumont declined to comment further.

The Southfield-based health system filed a certificate of need application with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to build the hospital on a vacant lot at the southeast corner of Lapeer Road and Market Street.

The application process is expected to be complete by July and construction could begin sometime within the next two years.

The proposed 225,000-square-foot facility would have five floors open to patients and a mechanical penthouse for equipment.

Beaumont has hospitals in Farmington Hills, Royal Oak and Troy in Oakland County. Its other hospitals are in Dearborn, Grosse Pointe, Taylor, Trenton and Wayne. Altogether, they have 3,429 beds.

The hospital is the latest major investment Beaumont has announced as it expands its footprint to bring health services closer to patients. The nonprofit health system is building outpatient centers in Lenox Township and western Wayne County to open in 2020, investing in urgent care centers, opening a Dearborn psychiatric facility and expanding its Farmington Hills hospital.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/03/19/beaumont-applies-build-oxford-hospital-oakland-county/3212816002/