Jennifer Suidan (Photo: Twitter)

Pontiac — A former candidate for state Legislature who pleaded no contest to embezzling from the campaign funds of Oakland County Treasurer Andy Meisner will learn her fate next month.

Jennifer Suidan, 34, of Walled Lake is scheduled to be sentenced April 16 before Oakland County Circuit Judge Nanci Grant.

Suidan pleaded no contest last week to a charge of embezzling $100,000 or more from Meisner's campaign funds.

Under the law, no contest pleas are treated the same as guilty pleas. The crime is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

More: Dem Mich. House candidate charged with embezzling

She was Meisner's campaign manager in the 2012 and 2016 elections. Meisner was re-elected to a four-year term as treasurer in 2016.

Suidan embezzled funds from his campaign while she was employed at the Goodman Acker law firm, according to authorities.

More: House hopeful accused of embezzling from Oakland County treasurer's campaign

Last year, Suidan, a Democrat, ran for state representative for the 39th District, which includes parts of Commerce Township, West Bloomfield, Wixom and Wolverine Lake.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/03/20/ex-mich-house-candidate-pleads-no-contest-embezzling/3221281002/