Southfield — All lanes of eastbound Interstate 696 at Greenfield are open following a vehicle fire, officials said.

The Michigan Department of Transportation announced at about 8:18 a.m. that all of the freeway's eastbound lanes were closed due to the fire.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/03/20/vehicle-fire-closes-eb-696-greenfield/3221116002/