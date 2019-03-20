All lanes of EB I-696 open at Greenfield after vehicle fire
Southfield — All lanes of eastbound Interstate 696 at Greenfield are open following a vehicle fire, officials said.
The Michigan Department of Transportation announced at about 8:18 a.m. that all of the freeway's eastbound lanes were closed due to the fire.
