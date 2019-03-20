Waterford Township — A township man has been charged in the Sunday night murder of his wife, authorities said Wednesday.

Thomas Paul Sudz, 71, was formally charged Wednesday in the 51st District Court with first degree murder in connection with the crime, according to police officials.

A judge denied bond for Sudz and scheduled his next court appearance for next week Wednesday.

Police accuse Sudz of killing his 56-year-old wife, Beth Ann Alsup-Sudz.

Waterford police went to the couple's home at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday to perform a welfare check. Alsup-Sudz hadn't shown up for work that day, officials said.

Officers arrived and found the woman's body, which appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma. They also found Sudz unconscious from what police believe was an attempted overdose.

