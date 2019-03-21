Share This Story!
Westbound Interstate 696 has only the right lane open after Dequindre because of a crash, Michigan State Police.
The other lanes are closed for an investigation into the crash, officials said.
They urge motorists to avoid the area.
Traffic is already backed up to Van Dyke, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
