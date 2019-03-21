Four more cases of measles were reported March 21, 2019 in Oakland County. (Photo: Vernon Bryant, AP, file)

Four more cases of measles have been confirmed in Oakland County, health officials reported Thursday night.

Three other cases are under investigation, said the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Oakland County Health Division.

The additional cases follow a travel-related case of measles reported by the health division last week.

“Measles is in the community and highly contagious," said Leigh-Anne Stafford, health officer for Oakland County. "You need to get vaccinated if you are unsure whether you have been vaccinated or unsure if you have had measles in the past. If symptoms develop, do not visit your doctor or emergency room unless you call ahead so they can take precautions to prevent exposure to other individuals.”

The division said exposure may have occurred at the following locations, dates and times:

March 14-19 at:

•Congregation B’Nai Israel, 15400 W. 10 Mile Rd., Oak Park

•Ahavas Olam, 15620 W 10 Mile Rd., Southfield

•Yeshiva Gedolah of Greater Detroit, 24600 Greenfield Rd., Oak Park

•Kollel Institute of Greater Detroit, 15230 Lincoln St., Oak Park

March 15-18 at:

•One Stop Kosher Food Market, 25155 Greenfield Rd., Southfield

March 15 at:

•Young Israel of Oak Park, 15140 W. 10 Mile Rd., Oak Park, after 1–6 p.m.

•Kroger, 23675 Greenfield Rd., Southfield, 12–3 p.m.

March 16 at:

•Huntington Woods Minyan, 14130 Balfour St., Oak Park, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

March 17 at:

•Yeshivas Darchei Torah School, 21550 W. 12 Mile Rd., Southfield, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

March 18 at:

•Kroger, 19853 W. 12 Mile Rd., Southfield, 8–11 p.m.

•Berkley Medical Center, 1695 W. 12 Mile Rd., Berkley, 11:15 a.m. to 3 p.m.

•Meijer, 28800 Telegraph Rd., Southfield, 1– 4:30 p.m.

•Yeshivas Darchei Torah School, 21550 W. 12 Mile Rd., Southfield, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

March 20 at:

•Brede Inc., 19000 Glendale Ave., Detroit, 12–7:30 p.m.

Potential exposures may have occurred at the following locations. OCHD will update www.oakgov.com/health as information becomes available:

March 15 at:

•Beaumont Reference Lab, 3601 13 Mile Rd., Royal Oak, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

•SKLD Bloomfield Hills, 2975 N. Adams Rd., Bloomfield Hills, 12–3 p.m.

•Westborn Market, 27659 Woodward Ave., Berkley, 12:30–3:30 p.m.

•Jax Kar Wash, 27054 Woodward Ave., Royal Oak, 1–4 p.m.

March 16 at:

•Beth Tefilo, 24225 Greenfield Rd., Southfield, 8–11 p.m.

March 17 at:

•Beth Tefilo, 24225 Greenfield Rd., Southfield, 8–11 a.m.

•Lowe’s Home Improvement, 28650 Telegraph Rd., Southfield, 12:20–3:30 p.m.

•Lowe’s Home Improvement, 434 W. East 12 Mile Rd., Madison Heights, 3–7 p.m.

•Home Depot, 660 W. 12 Mile Rd., Madison Heights, 4:30–7 p.m.

March 18 at:

•Oakland County Circuit Court Building, 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Bldg. 12E, Pontiac, 1:30 – 5 p.m.

•ABC Warehouse, 24725 Southfield Rd., Southfield, 3:30–7 p.m.

•Universal Plumbing Supply: 14511 W. 11 Mile Rd., Southfield, 4:40–7:30 p.m.

March 19 at:

•Building at 211 W. Fort St., Detroit, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This building includes Detroit Economic Club, U.S. Department of Labor, U.S. Passport Office and more.

March 20 at:

•Beaumont Reference Laboratory, 3601 13 Mile Rd., Royal Oak, after 3:00 p.m.

•Providence Park Novi Medical Building, 26850 Providence Parkway, Novi, after 1 p.m.

Unvaccinated individuals will need to be vaccinated, the health division said, and the vaccine is effective within 72 hours of exposure. The measles vaccine is available through Oakland County Health Division offices in Southfield and Pontiac, health-care providers and many pharmacies.

The county health offices are located at North Oakland Health Center, 1200 N. Telegraph Road, Building 34 East, Pontiac; and South Oakland Health Center, 27725 Greenfield Road, Southfield.

The health division will host a measles vaccination clinic at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, at the South Oakland Health Center, 27725 Greenfield Rd., Southfield.

Oakland County Health Division’s Nurse on Call phone line will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Call (800) 848-5533 or email noc@oakgov.com.

Symptoms can occur within 21 days after exposure and include a high fever; cough; runny nose; red, watery eyes; tiny, white spots on the inner cheek, gums and roof of the mouths two to three days after symptoms begin;, and a red, raised, blotchy rash that "usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin."

For information, go to www.oakgov.com/health.

