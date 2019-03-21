Rose Township — Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal Wednesday night house fire, officials said.

Troopers responded to a report of the fire at a home in the 17000 block of Margaret Drive in the township at about 10:25 p.m. Wednesday. Rose Township is in northern Oakland County near Holly, about 50 miles northwest of Detroit.

After firefighters entered the home, they found the body of its owner, a 52-year-old woman, inside, they said.

Officials said the woman's family has been notified.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/03/21/msp-investigates-fatal-rose-twp-house-fire/3232024002/