Troy — Police are investigating a 61-year-old Troy woman's death after she was found slain at her home Wednesday night.

Troy police had been dispatched to the 2100 block of Shelley — north of East Maple, east of the Stephenson Highway — about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night to conduct a welfare check when they found her body.

A male relative of the victim of Oak Park has been arrested in the case. A second suspect, who lives at the home with the victim, is being questioned.

A family member had asked for the welfare check, police said. The victim hadn't been seen since Monday and family attempts to reach her had been unsuccessful.

Police are awaiting autopsy results, but say the victim suffered trauma and there were "obvious signs of a struggle" at the home, as well as efforts to conceal the body.

Police are not releasing the victim's identity, so as to "allow ample time for additional family notifications."

This is Troy's first homicide of the year.

