Pontiac — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic Enforcement Team has busted a drug trafficking ring and arrested five people, Sheriff Michael Bouchard said Thursday.

The team of investigators from the sheriff's office and the Farmington Hills and West Bloomfield police departments executed search warrants at addresses in Pontiac, Southfield, Novi and Eastpointe that led to the seizure of 1.5 kilos of cocaine, 20 pounds of marijuana, 1,022 grams of heroin and fentanyl mix — 37 grams of which was pure fentanyl — 600 grams of cutting agents, digital scales, grinders, packaging material, a .40 caliber handgun, and $67,000 in cash, Bouchard said.

The street value of the seized narcotics is more than $500,000, he said.

"We will remain dedicated to investigating and prosecuting these death dealers to the fullest extent of the law," Bouchard said. "At a time when opioid overdoses are among the leading cause of death in America, we will be relentless in our efforts to arrest those profiting from the pain and death of others.”

Bouchard said the amount of fentanyl seized is sufficient to kill 18,500 people.

"Unfortunately the ink wasn't dry on arrest warrants and these people are already out on the street," said Bouchard, upset at what he considered as low bonds for the offenses.

Arrested and charged are:

--George Booth, 40, of Pontiac, five counts of delivery and manufacture of cocaine or heroin. He was video arraigned March 15 before Pontiac District Judge Michael Martinez, who set bond at $100,000 cash surety or 10 percent pending a March 26 court date

-Kejuanta DeShaun Pickett, 33, also of Pontiac, one count of delivery and manufacture of cocaine or heroin. Also video arraigned on March 15 before Martinez, who set bond at $50,000 cash surety or 10 percent pending a March 26 court date.

--Clide Charles-Lamont Mathis, 44, of Novi, five counts of delivery and manufacture of cocaine, heroin and maintaining a drug house. Video arraigned March 15 before Martinez with $100,00 cash surety bond or 10 percent pending a March 26 court date.

--Eric Dwayne Mills, 44, of Eastpointe, five counts of delivery and manufacture of cocaine or heroin, and maintaining a drug house. Video arraigned March 15 before Martinez, who set a $100,000 cash surety bond and March 26 court date.

--Rashad Isom Alston, 34, of Pontiac, two counts of delivery and manufacture of cocaine or heroin. Video arraigned on March 20 before Martinez, who set a $50,000 cash surety bond and March 26 court date.

Penalties for the delivery and manufacture charges range from 20 years to life in prison.

Bouchard said NET officers developed intelligence regarding the group in September. He said there were transactions of drugs — including the trading of marijuana for heroin — between traffickers in southeast Michigan and Chicago.

