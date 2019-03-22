Bank robbery suspect. (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Lapeer — Oakland County sheriff's deputies are offering a reward Friday to help identify a man they say is connected to multiple bank robberies.

Deputies responded at 4:20 p.m. Thursday to the Bank of America located in the 1300 block of South Lapeer Road on the report of a robbery.

They say the man gave the teller a note and demanded money. No weapon was seen or implied, deputies said. He exited the bank with an undetermined amount of money.

Deputies searched the area with no success. The forensic science lab was requested to process the scene for evidence. Detectives determined that the man matched the description of a person wanted in connection with similar robberies in Shelby Township and Chesterfield Township in Macomb County.

Detectives are working with those detectives and the FBI.

There is a $1,000 cash reward; anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

The man, approximately 6-feet-4-inches tall was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt, dark brown jacket, blue jeans, tennis shoes and a burgundy Carhart hat with glasses hanging around his neck.

