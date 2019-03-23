The 15 cases of measles reported in Michigan in 2018, the highest level the state has seen since 1994 when 26 cases were reported. (Photo: AP)

Oakland County and state health officials confirmed additional exposure locations Saturday in the county's measles outbreak.

Eight cases of measles have been confirmed in Oakland County, health officials reported Friday, and they worry the disease could spread.

"Within the last 24 hours we confirmed seven additional cases and we do anticipate this could spread," Angela Minicuci, spokeswoman for the state health department told The Detroit News.

Three cases that were under investigation this week have been confirmed to be measles, bringing the total to eight cases in Oakland County since March 13, said the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Oakland County Health Division.

Michigan had a total of 19 cases last year, the highest amount since 1994, said Minicuci. Oakland County has a higher amount of vaccine waiver rates, she said.

Possible exposure and where to seek health care

If you were at the following locations on the dates and times listed below, you were at risk of being exposed to measles and still have an opportunity to receive vaccination by March 24. High-risk individuals can receive immune globulin treatment within six days of exposure.

These are in addition to exposure locations from earlier this week. To view the full list of confirmed exposure locations, visit www.oakgov.com/health.

March 18 – March 21

Dovid ben Nuchim: 14800 Lincoln Street, Oak Park

Farber Hebrew Day School: 21100 West 12 Mile Road, Southfield

March 18

Berkley Medical Center: 1695 W. 12 Mile Road, Berkley, 1:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Walgreens: 7380 Orchard Lake Road, West Bloomfield, 9:30 p.m. – midnight

Kravings: 25270 Greenfield Road, Southfield, 9 p.m. – midnight

Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak – Emergency Department & 6th Floor North Tower: 3601 W. 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, 2:30 – 11 p.m.

Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak – Medical Office Building: 3535 W. 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, 3 – 5 p.m.

Crowne Point Office Building: 25900 Greenfield, Oak Park, after 9 a.m.

Berkley Urgent Care: 3270 Greenfield Road, Berkley, 4 – 7 p.m.

March 19

Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak – 6th Floor, North Tower: 3601 W. 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, 1 – 11 p.m.

Berkley Urgent Care: 3270 Greenfield Rd, Berkley, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

March 20

7-Eleven: Lincoln Street, 15350 Lincoln, Oak Park, 9:20 – 11:30 p.m.

Ahavas Yisroel: 25952 Greenfield, Oak Park, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Kollel Institute of Greater Detroit: 15230 Lincoln Street, Oak Park, 8 – 11:30 p.m.

Yeshiva Gedolah of Greater Detroit: 24600 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, 9 p.m. – midnight.

March 21

Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak - Emergency Department: 3601 W. 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Mapleview Liquor Store: 6084 Maple Road, West Bloomfield Twp., 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Yeshiva Gedolah of Greater Detroit: 24600 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, 8:40 – 11a.m.

Special measles vaccination clinics are open to the public tomorrow, Sunday, March 24, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the following locations:

South Oakland Health Center, 27725 Greenfield Rd., Southfield.

Young Israel of Oak Park, 15140 W 10 Mile Rd., Oak Park

Oakland County Health Division’s Nurse on Call phone line will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, to answer any questions. Please call 800-848-5533 or email noc@oakgov.com.

“Unvaccinated individuals need to get vaccinated. If you do not have a record of two measles vaccines, unsure if you have been vaccinated, or unsure if you have had measles in the past, contact your healthcare provider,” said Leigh-Anne Stafford, health officer for Oakland County. “If symptoms develop, do not visit your doctor or emergency room unless you call ahead so they can take precautions to prevent exposure to other individuals.”

