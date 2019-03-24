Buy Photo A driver swerved across the centerline to avoid a stopped vehicle and hit an oncoming vehicle head on, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office (Photo: The Detroit News)

A 56-year-old man died in a head-on collision Saturday morning in Oxford Township.

The crash occurred on Seymour Lake Road at Dunlap Road at about 9:11 a.m. Saturday, according to a report from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Neil Simat, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An 18-year-old Oxford Township man was driving a 2012 Ford F-250 east on Seymour Lake Road approaching the intersection where another pickup was stopped, waiting to turn left onto Dunlap.

The driver of the Ford did not see the stopped vehicle immediately, swerved across the centerline to avoid it, and hit Simat head on. Simat was driving a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 and wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.

An 18-year-old Addison Township resident and 19-year-old Oxford resident were passengers in the Dodge. It appeared all three occupants were wearing seatbelts and none were injured.

Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to have been a factor in this crash, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is assisting deputies with the Oxford Township Substation in the investigation.

