A man walked into a car's path in an area not designated as a crosswalk, according to a report from the sheriff's office

A 53-year-old man was killed trying to cross the street Saturday afternoon in Commerce Township.

The collision occurred on Commerce Road near the intersection of Greenlawn Circle at about 4:49 p.m. Saturday, according to a report from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

A 68-year-old West Bloomfield Township resident was driving a 2019 Lincoln Nautilus west on Commerce Road when a pedestrian walked into the car's path in an area not designated as a crosswalk, according to the report.

The pedestrian was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Alcohol and drug use by the pedestrian are unknown.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. Neither drugs nor alcohol were a factor in regard to the driver.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is assisting deputies with the Commerce Township Substation in the investigation.

