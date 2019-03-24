53-year-old man killed trying to cross the street in Commerce Township
A 53-year-old man was killed trying to cross the street Saturday afternoon in Commerce Township.
The collision occurred on Commerce Road near the intersection of Greenlawn Circle at about 4:49 p.m. Saturday, according to a report from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.
A 68-year-old West Bloomfield Township resident was driving a 2019 Lincoln Nautilus west on Commerce Road when a pedestrian walked into the car's path in an area not designated as a crosswalk, according to the report.
The pedestrian was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Alcohol and drug use by the pedestrian are unknown.
The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured. Neither drugs nor alcohol were a factor in regard to the driver.
The Crash Reconstruction Unit is assisting deputies with the Commerce Township Substation in the investigation.
