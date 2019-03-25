A measles outbreak in Oakland County has grown to include 18 confirmed cases since March 13, local and state health authorities announced Monday.

Officials reported eight cases last week after several more were investigated. They warned the figure could rise.

Oakland County also has released more locations where people may have been exposed to the illness, following the list updated Saturday.

March 23

• Yeshiva Gedolah of Greater Detroit, 24600 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, 7-9 p.m.

March 22

• Aldi, 26300 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, 1:15 – 4 p.m.

• Yeshiva Gedolah of Greater Detroit: 24600 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, 7-9:30 p.m.

• Berkley Urgent Care, 3270 Greenfield Road, Berkley, noon to 4 p.m.

• Congregation Shomrey Emunah: 25451 Southfield Road, Southfield, 7:30–10 p.m.

• One Stop Kosher Food Market: 25155 Greenfield Road., Southfield, 1:45–4:30 p.m.

For a full list of the confirmed exposure locations this month, go to www.oakgov.com/health.

Officials said Monday that 970 measles vaccinations have been administered between Friday and Sunday.

Vaccinations are offered from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday through the Oakland County Health Division offices at 1200 N. Telegraph Road, Building 34 East, Pontiac, and 27725 Greenfield Road, Southfield.

They also are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at Young Israel of Oak Park, 15140 W. 10 Mile Road, Oak Park.

Oakland County Health Division’s Nurse on Call phone line is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at (800) 848-5533 or noc@oakgov.com for questions.

