Ferndale — Parking meters in Ferndale will be charging $1 an hour, double the current rate, starting April 1, the city announced.

The rate hike had been discussed in recent months, and was approved in February, per a statement from the city of Ferndale.

Not only will parking cost more, meters will run through midnight rather than stopping at 9 p.m., as they do currently. But they will also start a bit later, at 11 a.m., rather than the current 10 a.m. start time.

For the first week, parking enforcement will offer warning citations for people who don't pay between 9 p.m. and midnight. After that, violators will be ticketed.

Parking tickets will still cost $10 if paid within the first 72 hours, said Republic Parking manager Kevin Kanze. They go up to $25 after that, and up to $40 if not paid within 10 days, he said.

Parking permits will still cost $20 per month, he said.

Ferndale has 1,150 paid parking spots currently, down from 1,300 due to construction.

