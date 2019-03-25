Pontiac — A 21-year-old man is recovering and a 29-year-old man is under arrest after a Saturday afternoon road rage incident in Pontiac, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

The alleged aggravated assault took place at about 4:20 p.m. Saturday in the area of Cesar Chavez and Orlando, south of Telegraph.

Police were alerted by a witness that two men were fighting in the area, and arrived to find the younger man "severely beaten, with obvious trauma to his head and face," and the older man unharmed.

The victim told police that he was struggling with the manual transmission in his vehicle while trying to pull onto Cesar Chavez from Orlando.

A motorcyclist was northbound on Cesar Chavez and as he approached the vehicle, "the operator laid the motorcycle down and slid along the roadway," per a statement from the sheriff's office.

The motorist got out of his vehicle and tried to help the motorcyclist up and to pull his bike out of the roadway. Police say the bike never crashed into the vehicle.

As the motorist walked back to his vehicle, the motorcyclist yelled that the motorist "needed to pay for the damage" the bike had incurred. The men exchanged words, then the motorcyclist allegedly started throwing punches, rendering the victim "unable to defend himself" and "disoriented."

At least one witness called police, and deputies arrived while the motorcyclist was still at the scene. They arrested him and took him to Oakland County Jail, pending charges.

Medics took the victim to McLaren Oakland, where he is listed in stable condition. He likely will need surgery after suffering "several fractures to his face" in the attack.

