Waterford Township — Longtime Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson plans to make a "major announcement" about his future at a Tuesday afternoon news conference, according to a release issued by his office.

Patterson, a Republican who has been the county's top elected official since 1992, said in January he was undecided about whether to seek an eighth term next year.

“It depends on a lot of things,” Patterson said .

Patterson, 80, who has only worked with GOP-controlled boards since he was elected in 1992, is working this year with a majority of Democratic county commissioners.

Several Democrats have been mentioned as possible candidates for Patterson's job in 2020, including county Treasurer Andy Meisner, who announced his campaign this month. County Commission Chairman Dave Woodward also has said he is considering a run.

Patterson rose to prominence in the 1970s as a private attorney for an anti-busing organization, the National Action Group, which argued that the forced busing of suburban children to under-performing urban school systems was an "experiment in social engineering."

In 1974, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling against Detroit's court-ordered busing plan that effectively ended busing efforts in Pontiac and elsewhere nationally to try to integrate urban schools with suburban children.

He later became the county prosecutor before being elected county executive.

Patterson was seriously injured in a car crash Aug. 10, 2012, in Auburn Hills, when a vehicle driven by a Royal Oak man turned in front of Patterson's car. The county executive's driver, James Cram, was paralyzed and Patterson was hospitalized for several weeks with multiple broken bones and injuries. Cram was paralyzed.

