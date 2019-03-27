Campbell's Chunky Creamy Chicken & Dumplings soup (Photo: Campbell's Soup)

Detroit — A Rochester woman says she believed "soup is good food" but it blew up in her face, so she's suing.

Debra Thompson filed Tuesday a federal lawsuit against Campbell's Soup and the Kroger Co. after a can of Campbell's Chunky Creamy Chicken & Dumplings soup allegedly exploded in her face and injured her.

She alleges the can of soup exploded because it was contaminated with botulism.

Thompson is suing for at least $75,000, according to the lawsuit.

In the complaint, she said she bought the combustible can of comestible in March 2017 at a Kroger grocery store in Commerce Township. She tried to open the soup can on March 26, 2017, and it exploded in her face, it said.

"When plaintiff returned home, she began to open the can of soup she had just purchased in order to consume its tasty contents," her complaint said. "As she began to open the can in her usual manner, the can violently exploded in her face, propelling its contents into her face, mouth and eyes, and causing her to suddenly and violently jerk her head and neck backwards in a combination of shock and fear."

She said the jerking motion aggravated injuries she sustained in a January 2013 car crash and caused new ones.

Thompson alleges the botulism in the soup caused pressure to build up in the can and caused the explosion.

Her attorney, Craig Romanzi, was not immediately available for comment Wednesday.

Officials for Campbell Soup Co., which is based in Camden, N.J., said they do not comment on pending litigation.

