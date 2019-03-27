Waterford Township — Deputies in Oakland County are investigating the stabbing Tuesday of a 68-year-old Waterford Township man in Pontiac, but the victim gave investigators two different accounts of what happened.

Police responded to the 1700 block of Baldwin at about 1:45 p.m., where the victim, who'd been stabbed in his left outer thigh, was being treated by medics.

The victim told police he was leaving a party store at Baldwin and Tregen, about 2.5 miles south of the scene, when confronted by a man who demanded his money. They argued and fought, the victim said, and the man stabbed him.

But in a subsequent interview, the victim provided other details.

The real story, he said, is that he had met a woman online and they arranged a "sexual encounter" on the 100 block of Fireside Lane, about two miles south and west of where police met the victim.

The victim remained steadfast that when he arrived at the rendezvous spot, a man robbed him of $80 before stabbing him.

The victim was treated at a hospital and has been released. Police are investigating.

