Oak Park — A brief police chase in Oak Park ended early Wednesday morning when the motorist crashed into a home on Detroit's west side, police said.

At about 3:35 a.m., on Eight Mile west of Greenfield, the driver, a 39-year-old Detroit man, pulled onto Eight Mile from a driveway without yielding for oncoming traffic, said Lt. Troy Taylor of the Oak Park Public Safety Department.

An officer tried to pull over the driver, but he headed south on Biltmore into Detroit. The driver, Taylor said, was traveling at speeds deemed "unsafe," so police called off the brief chase.

But the motorist continued on his path until crashing into a vacant home on Biltmore at Pembroke, about a mile from where the stop was initiated.

Taylor said that the home has been hit "three, four times" in similar situations over the years.

Police arrested the suspect at the crash site, and he is expected to be arraigned later Thursday, Taylor said, on charges of fleeing and eluding and driving on a suspended license.

